Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:46 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Kardashians are’very thrilled’ with Pete Davidson and Kim’s relationship, and they ‘enjoy the way he treats her.’

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:46 am
Kardashians

The Kardashians are’very thrilled’ with Pete Davidson and Kim’s relationship, and they ‘enjoy the way he treats her.’

Apart from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s kindness has earned him a place in the hearts of many other Kardashians. An insider recently shared with E! News about how the SNL comic has captured the hearts of the Kardashians. “Pete is getting close with Kim’s family, and they truly like him,” the insider revealed.

 

Despite the fact that the pair has only been dating for a few months, the Kardashians have shown their support “I adore Kim’s new relationship and the way he respects her. They only want Kim to be happy, and he has certainly made her happy.”

Pete recently brought flowers to not just the KKW Beauty creator but also her family on Valentine’s Day. Khloe shared images of the Valentine’s Day gifts she received, including one of pink roses that appeared to have been brought to her by Pete. Khloe captioned the photo, “Thank you, Davidson,” as she complimented him for his thoughtful gesture “The most delicious! Thank you very much, Pete “as well as a series of pink heart emojis

If you didn’t already know, Kim and Pete have been hounded by the SKIMS founder’s ex-Kayne West during their happy-go-lucky relationship. While Ye has made multiple requests and attempts to reconcile via social media, the insider stated that “there is no chance of repairing the marriage.” Kim’s perspective

 

Read More

33 mins ago
Victoria Harvey, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, calls accuser Virginia Giuffre a "scam artist," insisting she deserves a "prison cell full of rats" after the settlement.

Victoria Harvey, Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend, had a lot to say after he...
39 mins ago
'The Diplomat,' a Netflix drama series, will star Keri Russell

Keri Russell has been hired as the lead in Netflix's upcoming series...
1 hour ago
Julia Fox Disavows Assumption That She Only Dated Kanye West for 'Attention'

It's being shut down! Before they split, Julia Fox and Kanye West's...
1 hour ago
Relive Jennifer Lopez's GUESS glory days by seeing her new film 'Marry Me' and shopping the collection — Get The Looks

You could after seeing the breathtaking outfits from the new J.Lo Marry...
1 hour ago
The majority of Mariah Carey's brother's lawsuit against the singer's memoir is dismissed by a judge

A New York judge dismissed the majority of Mariah Carey's older brother's...
2 hours ago
Maralee Nichols asserts Tristan Thompson 'Has Done Nothing to Help' Their Two-Month-Old Son

Maralee Nichols, who had a kid with Tristan Thompson last year, claims...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kanye West
4 mins ago
Filmmakers of Kanye West’s documentary explain why they did not ‘open the edit room’ for the rapper

Kanye West's new documentary on his life as an artist, businessman, and...
Diana
8 mins ago
Will Diana’s prediction regarding Prince William come true?

Princess Dinana suggested that Prince William, rather than Prince Charles, would become...
Sydney Sweeney
20 mins ago
Star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney claims a casting director once told her she’d ‘never be on television.’

Sydney Sweeney was not going to let anyone stand in her way...
Lady Eliza
25 mins ago
Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, Look Regally Chic at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's twin nieces, made an...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600