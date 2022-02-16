The Kardashians are’very thrilled’ with Pete Davidson and Kim’s relationship, and they ‘enjoy the way he treats her.’

Apart from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s kindness has earned him a place in the hearts of many other Kardashians. An insider recently shared with E! News about how the SNL comic has captured the hearts of the Kardashians. “Pete is getting close with Kim’s family, and they truly like him,” the insider revealed.

Despite the fact that the pair has only been dating for a few months, the Kardashians have shown their support “I adore Kim’s new relationship and the way he respects her. They only want Kim to be happy, and he has certainly made her happy.”

Pete recently brought flowers to not just the KKW Beauty creator but also her family on Valentine’s Day. Khloe shared images of the Valentine’s Day gifts she received, including one of pink roses that appeared to have been brought to her by Pete. Khloe captioned the photo, “Thank you, Davidson,” as she complimented him for his thoughtful gesture “The most delicious! Thank you very much, Pete “as well as a series of pink heart emojis

If you didn’t already know, Kim and Pete have been hounded by the SKIMS founder’s ex-Kayne West during their happy-go-lucky relationship. While Ye has made multiple requests and attempts to reconcile via social media, the insider stated that “there is no chance of repairing the marriage.” Kim’s perspective