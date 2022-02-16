The majority of Mariah Carey’s brother’s lawsuit against the singer’s memoir is dismissed by a judge

A New York judge dismissed the majority of Mariah Carey’s older brother’s defamation case against her 2020 best-selling memoir, while the singer must still face two accusations.

Morgan Carey can sue his sister over passages claiming he delivered cocaine to “the beautiful people” and implying he may have “been-in-the-system” – in prison – for a severe crime, according to Justice Barbara Jaffe of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan in a 29-page decision on Tuesday.

However, the judge dismissed accusations based on seven other passages from “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” including one about a dispute between Morgan Carey and the Careys’ father that necessitated police intervention.

While the line “fairly communicates a defamatory inference that plaintiff was abusive toward his family,” Morgan Carey, who is approximately a decade older than his sister, failed to demonstrate he incurred “special damages” as a result of reputational loss, according to Jaffe.

The judge also dismissed accusations against the memoir’s publishers, saying it wasn’t apparent how Mariah Carey’s “claimed vindictiveness” demonstrated that they knew or had substantial questions about the disputed sections.

Morgan Carey’s and the publishers’ lawyers declined to comment on Wednesday. Mariah Carey’s lawyers did not immediately reply to calls for comment.

Mariah Carey’s memoir detailed a troubled, impoverished childhood and early career challenges for the 51-year-old singer, who is known for songs such as “Vision of Love,” “One Sweet Day,” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Among the defendants were the memoir’s co-author, Macmillan, and Andy Cohen Books, an imprint named after the television producer and Bravo personality.