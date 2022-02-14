The most romantic gestures of the Royals – secret messages, beautiful nicknames, and uncommon PDA
The royals aren’t typically known for public shows of affection, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have romantic sides.
There have been several occasions when Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle have all demonstrated their love for their other halves through lovely romantic gestures.
Members of the Firm aren’t shy to demonstrate their affection, from candid images to sweet nicknames and even secret messages.
And, in honour of the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day, here are some of the most romantic royal moments…
Prince William’s proposal to wife Kate may have taken a long time to come, considering the couple had known each other for nearly ten years.
But it was nothing but lovely and sweet – even Kate agreed it was romantic.
The life-changing experience occurred during a romantic vacation in Kenya in 2010, when the couple was spending the night in an isolated wooden cabin near Lake Rutundu.
The future king got down on one knee and proposed to his late mother, Princess Diana, with her sapphire engagement ring.
In the cabin’s guestbook, Kate noted that it had been a “great 24 hours.”
“Thank you for such a fantastic 24 hours!” Kate wrote.
“Unfortunately, no fish were located, but we had a good time trying.” I adore the warm fireplaces and candlelight—they’re so romantic. “I hope to return soon.” Catherine Middleton received her signature.
Royal weddings include all the elements of a beautiful day, from the bride walking down the aisle to the pair sharing their first kiss as a married couple.
And it was a lovely day when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018.
Meghan didn’t share the sentimental homage she gave to Harry until months later, and it was hidden in her lovely veil.
Meghan can be seen checking her dress in the ITV programme Queen and Commonwealth.
“”Somewhere in here, there’s a bit of… did you see it?” she asks, checking her veil.
“The blue cloth piece sewed within.” It was my blue something.
“It’s the same fabric as the dress I wore on our first date. It’s refreshing to see it again. It’s lovely.”
Prince Charles’ sweet nickname for Camilla
The royals are well-known for their fondness of nicknames, and Prince Charles has a particularly charming one for his wife Camilla.
The heir to the throne is his wife’mehbooba,’ which means’my beloved’ in Urdu, Pakistan’s official language.
When reflecting on the Prince of Wales’ devotion to his wife, Charles’ friends disclosed the endearing pet name.
One of Charles’ friends told the Daily Mail: “He loves his wife, he adores her.”
“He refers to her as his’mehbooba,’ which means’my beloved’ [in Urdu].”
And, just last week, Charles invoked Camilla’s name in a speech at the British Asian Trust luncheon.
Prince Philip had various royal titles, including Duke of Edinburgh, as the Queen’s loving husband.
But, before he was allowed to marry her in 1947, he was forced to give up numerous additional titles he had been awarded at birth in order to marry Her Majesty.
That’s because he was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, but in order to marry the then-Princess Elizabeth, he had to give up his Greek and Danish citizenship.
Of course, love triumphed, and he abandoned the styles, even going so far as to acquire his maternal ancestors’ surname of Mountbatten before marrying.
It’s not every day that William and Kate are captured on tape making public shows of affection.
However, behind-the-scenes images from William’s Earthshot Prize awards presentation last year show them doing just that.
The breathtaking photos show William gazing passionately into the eyes of his wife as they walk through the curtains at the award presentation.
Princess Diana’s secret love message
When Princess Diana married Prince Charles in a fairytale ceremony over 40 years ago, millions of people across the world watched.
Diana’s massive bridal gown, of course, dominated the stage.
Her wedding shoes, however, were obscured from view by the legendary David and Elizabeth Emmanuel-designed gown. And, despite the fact that they were barely seen – they were only
Her wedding shoes, however, were obscured from view by the legendary David and Elizabeth Emmanuel-designed gown. And, although though no one spotted them, they were just as lovely and paid a heartfelt tribute to her soon-to-be husband.
Diana chose an attractive heart-shaped pattern for the suede shoes, which were embellished with 542 sequins and 132 pearls.
And behind the little heels, the late princess had a hidden message, a small ‘C and D’ painted beneath the heel.
