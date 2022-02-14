The most romantic gestures of the Royals – secret messages, beautiful nicknames, and uncommon PDA

The royals aren’t typically known for public shows of affection, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have romantic sides.

There have been several occasions when Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle have all demonstrated their love for their other halves through lovely romantic gestures.

Members of the Firm aren’t shy to demonstrate their affection, from candid images to sweet nicknames and even secret messages.

And, in honour of the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day, here are some of the most romantic royal moments…

Prince William’s proposal to wife Kate may have taken a long time to come, considering the couple had known each other for nearly ten years.

But it was nothing but lovely and sweet – even Kate agreed it was romantic.

The life-changing experience occurred during a romantic vacation in Kenya in 2010, when the couple was spending the night in an isolated wooden cabin near Lake Rutundu.

The future king got down on one knee and proposed to his late mother, Princess Diana, with her sapphire engagement ring.

In the cabin’s guestbook, Kate noted that it had been a “great 24 hours.”

“Thank you for such a fantastic 24 hours!” Kate wrote.

“Unfortunately, no fish were located, but we had a good time trying.” I adore the warm fireplaces and candlelight—they’re so romantic. “I hope to return soon.” Catherine Middleton received her signature.

Royal weddings include all the elements of a beautiful day, from the bride walking down the aisle to the pair sharing their first kiss as a married couple.

And it was a lovely day when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018.

Meghan didn’t share the sentimental homage she gave to Harry until months later, and it was hidden in her lovely veil.

Meghan can be seen checking her dress in the ITV programme Queen and Commonwealth.

“”Somewhere in here, there’s a bit of… did you see it?” she asks, checking her veil.

“The blue cloth piece sewed within.” It was my blue something.

“It’s the same fabric as the dress I wore on our first date. It’s refreshing to see it again. It’s lovely.”

Prince Charles’ sweet nickname for Camilla