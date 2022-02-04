The Netflix binge-watch show is ‘Murderville’ is incredibly entertaining

The incredibly entertaining “Murderville,” Netflix’s six-part comedy where improv meets murder-mystery dinner theater meets every rote cop show of the past 40 years.

Each episode of the series showcases a different mystery and a new star guest who’s paired up with the hard-knock detective Seattle by his district captain and separated wife.

For 30 minutes, they “examine” crime scenes, question victims, and put up with Seattle’s strange approach. They’re required to identify the killer from a lineup of three suspects at the end of the show. The captain then announces whether they were correct or incorrect.

Murderville is a fictional production based on the BBC Three program “Murder in Successville.” The settings appear to be a production office, someone’s living room, or possibly the parking lot behind the studio, and each scene appears to have been shot in as few takes as possible. In a series that mimics the vibe of local theatre and sketch comedy, the unimpressive venues make the players the center of attention.