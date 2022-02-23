Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sparked panic and fury

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:04 pm
Queen Elizabeth

The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sparked panic and fury

In the midst of reports that the Queen was battling Covid-19 symptoms, a US gossip website falsely reported that the queen had died from the virus.

The internet was horrified when Hollywood Unlocked published a “exclusive” storey saying that the Queen had died, raising suspicions and causing worry because there had been no official notification from Buckingham Palace.

Since the storey went viral, it has been widely acknowledged as false news, but the blog’s founder, Jason Lee, has stood by his sources and insists that the news is factual.

In a tweet, he claimed that a reputable source notified him of the Queen’s death: “We never broadcast false information, and I always stand by my sources. We are awaiting an official word from the palace.”

It’s worth noting that the Queen just tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently suffering from flu-like symptoms while in self-isolation.

 

Read More

26 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson is planning to launch her own skincare line in March

A-lister in Hollywood Scarlett Johansson is the latest celebrity to enter the...
32 mins ago
Jungkook of BTS makes his Billboard Hot 100 debut with 'Stay Alive.'

Jungkook, a member of BTS, is taking over fans' hearts with his...
38 mins ago
Addison Rae, a TikTok star, has landed a significant film role following her popularity on Netflix

According to Deadline, Addison Rae has signed on to play Fashionista in...
51 mins ago
The Weeknd dismisses Angelina Jolie's rumoured romance with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd has been spending time with his new ladylove Simi Khadra,...
1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for daughter Penelope's 'mature look'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing backlash from the public after...
2 hours ago
Shahveer Jafry drops loved-up photos with his ladylove Ayesha

Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry, who got married to the love of his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kate Middleton
7 mins ago
Kate Middleton seemed ‘unsure’ of her first solo trip to Denmark, Language Experts

According to a body language specialist, Kate Middleton appears apprehensive and anxious...
beijing
8 mins ago
Beijing reports 8 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - Beijing reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 11...
oil
12 mins ago
Cooking oil plant resumes production

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan - A cooking oil plant that had been badly damaged...
vietnam
13 mins ago
COVID-19 Omicron variant dominant in Vietnamese southern city

HO CHI MINH CITY - New COVID-19 infections have been on the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600