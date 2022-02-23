The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sparked panic and fury

In the midst of reports that the Queen was battling Covid-19 symptoms, a US gossip website falsely reported that the queen had died from the virus.

The internet was horrified when Hollywood Unlocked published a “exclusive” storey saying that the Queen had died, raising suspicions and causing worry because there had been no official notification from Buckingham Palace.

Since the storey went viral, it has been widely acknowledged as false news, but the blog’s founder, Jason Lee, has stood by his sources and insists that the news is factual.

In a tweet, he claimed that a reputable source notified him of the Queen’s death: “We never broadcast false information, and I always stand by my sources. We are awaiting an official word from the palace.”

It’s worth noting that the Queen just tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently suffering from flu-like symptoms while in self-isolation.