Experts wonder if Queen Elizabeth’s involvement was a pre-planned bulwark against any problems that Prince Harry’s memoir would cause.

Jo Elvin, the host of MailPlus’ Palace Confidential, revealed this during an open interview with Richard Eden, the editor of the Daily Mail Diary.

“Any hostility to Camilla being queen has vanished thanks to this statement,” Mr Eden said when asked if the Queen’s intervention was premeditated in order to avoid any issues with the memoir. “If it’s good enough for the Queen, it’s good enough for me,” most people believe.

“Now with Harry, it doesn’t really matter. In the book, there will be revelations, it’s all going to be about his feelings about his parent’s marriage and how that affected him, and it is going to drag it all up again.”

Before concluding Mr Eden also added, “But I think this announcement by the Queen means that it is kind of by the by, it won’t have any great impact.”