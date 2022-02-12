Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 11:58 pm
The participation of the Queen renders Prince Harry’s incendiary biography ‘irrelevant.’

Prince Harry

The participation of the Queen renders Prince Harry’s incendiary biography ‘irrelevant.’

Experts wonder if Queen Elizabeth’s involvement was a pre-planned bulwark against any problems that Prince Harry’s memoir would cause.

Jo Elvin, the host of MailPlus’ Palace Confidential, revealed this during an open interview with Richard Eden, the editor of the Daily Mail Diary.

“Any hostility to Camilla being queen has vanished thanks to this statement,” Mr Eden said when asked if the Queen’s intervention was premeditated in order to avoid any issues with the memoir. “If it’s good enough for the Queen, it’s good enough for me,” most people believe.

“Now with Harry, it doesn’t really matter. In the book, there will be revelations, it’s all going to be about his feelings about his parent’s marriage and how that affected him, and it is going to drag it all up again.”

Before concluding Mr Eden also added, “But I think this announcement by the Queen means that it is kind of by the by, it won’t have any great impact.”

