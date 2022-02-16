Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:49 am
The photo of Prince Harry holding the Super Bowl trophy, which was won by Meghan’s local team, has sparked outrage

Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s new photo of himself with the Super Bowl trophy after Meghan Markle’s home club, the Los Angeles Rams, won the championship sparked outrage among fans.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed in the locker room of the winning Los Angeles Rams, his new hometown team, to congratulate them on their tremendous win. The photographs were tweeted by the victorious team.

Harry’s followers were overjoyed to see their favourite royal carrying the trophy, with many remarking on how much Americans adore the “nice prince.”

“This is a fantastic time for LA!” said one Twitter user, SussexSpartanMegHive. Their hometown girl has brought true royalty to their city…. Beautiful photographs.

“Harry appears to be LA cool.” Another user, Vee, commented on the post, saying, “This tweet makes my heart sing.” “I admire how much the virtuous prince is adored by Americans.”

“You have the actual royalty,” Noble writes. That man is a treasure!”

DaTrinigyl2, a Twitter user, wrote: “Congratulations on your win Rams, excellent game.” “It’s lovely to see #PrinceHarry living his best life in America and being welcomed in his new hometown.” “Yes Sir,” Bentpink wrote. “He’s the only royal we like.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to great lengths to increase their popularity in the United States, as the royal pair sees America as their new market after relinquishing royal duties.

