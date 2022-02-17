Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 04:34 pm
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer a “middle finger” to his detractors who predicted he would struggle to adjust to his new life in America.

The Duke of Sussex’s presence with his cousin Princess Eugenie, which was later caught on video as they watched the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, was a “smart move,” according to American public relations expert and analyst Eric Schiffer.

According to the Daily Star, Prince Harry’s attendance was a political decision to link himself with American culture and, in some ways, demonstrate to his opponents that he can adjust to his new life.

“Harry’s decision to attend the Super Bowl was a cold, calculating political decision to unite with the most nostalgic of American sports and the people who watch it,” he said.

“It was prudent. He appeared to be in a bad mood at times, although that is unlikely to be his favourite sport.

“But I think it was a courteous bow to Americans, as well as a middle finger to those who don’t regard him as a true American.

“And demonstrating that he is forming bonds with his fellow neighbours across the pond.”

 

 

