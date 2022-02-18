The process of removing Prince Andrew’s Duke of York title is about to commence

While Prince Andrew accepted to an out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, it appears that he is still dealing with the fallout from the case.

Councillors in York are seeking to rescind Prince Andrew’s honorary freedom of the city following his sensational, public lawsuit against Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that he sexually abused her many times when she was 17 years old.

For the uninitiated, the disgraced Duke of York has apparently avoided an explosive trial by agreeing to a deal of £12 million.

As a result, York Lib Dem councillors have proposed rescinding Prince Andrew’s Honorary Freedom of York, which he has held since 1987.

“At the next Full Council meeting, Lib Dem councillors will be filing a motion to begin the process of withdrawing Prince Andrew’s Honorary Freedom of York and calling on him to resign the #DukeOfYork title,” York Lib Dems tweeted.

“We are committed to sever any ties between Prince Andrew and our wonderful city.”

Darryl Smalley, a Liberal Democrat councillor and York’s executive member for culture, leisure and communities, told The Guardian: “Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we are seeking to end Prince Andrew’s links with our great city, including removing his honorary freedom.

“York’s unique connection to the crown and the monarch is an important part of our city’s legacy and history however, as a council and city, we stand with victims of sexual abuse and are doing all we can to end violence against woman and girls locally.

“As such, it is inappropriate that Prince Andrew retains his ambassadorial title that is intrinsically linked to our city.”