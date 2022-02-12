The Queen acknowledges the dangers of wearing the crown – she feels uneasy putting it on.

The Imperial State Crown, which she used to wear at least once a year at the State Opening of Parliament, is by far her most stunning piece of jewellery.

And over that time, she’s had numerous occasions to wear crowns and tiaras while doing official tasks.

Despite the fact that she is the only person in the country who wears it, she showed how dangerous it may be – and why wearing it is not a nice experience.

Her Majesty made the remarks in a 2018 BBC documentary on the 65th anniversary of her coronation.

“It’s difficult to remember that diamonds are stones and consequently they’re really weighty,” said Alastair Bruce, a Crown Jewels specialist who spoke with Her Majesty in the programme.

“Yes, fortunately, my father and I have roughly the same shape of skull,” the Queen said. But once you put it on, it’s there to stay. I mean, it just stays on.”

When questioned how still she had to hold her head while wearing it, she replied: “You can’t read the speech while looking down; you have to lift it up.

“Because if you did, your neck would snap and fall off.

“There are some disadvantages to crowns, but they are really significant things.”

The Queen has had a historic week, commemorating the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne on Sunday, as well as the death anniversary of her adored father, George VI.

She spent the day at Sandringham, but returned to Windsor on Monday, where she is expected to resume royal duties.

On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, she issued a statement in which she declared her desire for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”