The Queen and Prince Charles applied “great pressure” on Prince Andrew to settle the issue.

Prince Andrew was claimed to have received “great pressure” from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Charles to arrange a “principal settlement” with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

According to a source who spoke to Mirror, the royal family did not want Prince Andrew’s sexual assault case to go to trial and pressed the Duke of York for a settlement in order to avoid more damage.

According to records, he intends to pay Virginia £12 million in order to avoid additional disgrace.

Virginia accused the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old, for the uninitiated.

“It was made quite clear to Andrew that he has to fix this issue out,” stated the insider.

“It would have been unimaginable for the matter to have gone to trial in front of the world’s media.”

“It was a fiasco from the outset, and everyone agreed it had the potential to gravely harm not only his reputation but also that of the monarchy.” “Enough was enough in such a crucial year for the Queen.”

According to the magazine, Andrew was also “under enormous pressure from the very top.”