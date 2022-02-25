Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:57 pm
The Queen and the royal family’s likely evacuation strategy if Russia launches a nuclear attack

Queen

In the event that Russia launches a nuclear attack on the United Kingdom, a probable plan for the Queen and the royal family’s evacuation has already been devised.

For the uninitiated, Russia’s Valdimir Putin started an offensive in Ukraine, escalating tensions with the United Kingdom.

The Russian director has promised that if the West attempts to halt or interfere with his invasion, it will result in “consequences never experienced in your history,” raising nuclear worries.

In the event that tensions rise, measures for the royal family’s safety have been drawn up, including a Cold War-era bunker in Windsor Castle.

“When Cold War anxieties initially emerged during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, a coal cellar beneath the castle’s chambers was turned into a nuclear bunker,” the Daily Star reports.

“A bomb pressure metre was even installed on the castle’s lawn, allowing experts to monitor the blast wave and determine the extent of the devastation.”

While the circumstances of the scenario remain unknown, a declassified paper gave insight on the situation.

The document, dubbed Operation Candid, claimed that the Queen and her family will relocate to country estates outside of London.

 

