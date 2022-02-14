Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:54 pm
The Queen celebrates her first Valentine’s Day without Prince Philip’s “thoughtful” gestures

Queen

The Queen is believed to be feeling the absence of her beloved late husband Prince Philip as this is the monarch’s first Valentine’s Day spent alone.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, the late Duke of Edinburgh would give the Queen heartfelt gifts with unique meaning.

In an interview with The Sun, he said that the Prince would even handcraft certain gifts personally.

“He’s done so many touching things over the years that the Queen will definitely miss this year,” he said.

“He was always really adept at doing heartfelt things for her.”

“Some of the things he made for her he manufactured himself.”

He went on to say that the Queen “always kept in her handbag” a small metal makeup kit that Philip had painstakingly created for her, and that he often gave his wife jewellery.

“In terms of jewellery and the like, she had access to the family jewels and all sorts of stuff – but as a gift, he gave her a bracelet with stones from his mother’s tiara.”

“He would always have a personal touch or things of familial value that they would exchange.”

 

