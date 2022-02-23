The Queen has a weekly phone chat with the Prime Minister as she fights Covid illness

The Queen is recovering from Covid and was able to attend her weekly audience with the Prime Minister today.

The 95-year-old monarch is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday, and she has been quarantined at Windsor Castle.

A number of palace workers who work and care for Her Majesty are also thought to have been infected with the illness in recent days.

Concerns over the country’s longest-reigning queen have grown in recent days, owing to her age and recent health concerns, including an overnight stay in hospital last October to undertake a battery of tests and a back sprain the following month.

Buckingham Palace emphasised that the Queen, who is triple vaccinated, would continue with minor duties at her desk this week.

She was forced to cancel two planned video-link engagements on Tuesday due to feeling under the weather.

Her Majesty has been following the Covid instructions since testing positive, but she will be released from her isolation time as of tomorrow, with the conclusion of the legal duty to self-isolate.

The Queen meets with Boris Johnson on most Wednesdays, either in person or by phone, and has recently begun conducting one or two diplomatic audiences per week with ambassadors via video-link.

A royal source verified that the Queen had an in-person audience scheduled for today, but because Her Majesty has been diagnosed with Covid, it was cancelled on Monday because it would have violated protocol if it had gone forward.

Her Majesty has a lot of important engagements lined up for next month.

She is slated to give a diplomatic reception in Windsor on March 2, where she will meet hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The Queen will also attend the Commonwealth Ceremony at Westminster Abbey on March 14, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at the Abbey on March 29.

Until recently, the Queen had been ordered to rest by doctors since mid-October, after cancelling a series of events and spending a night in hospital.

She frequently walks with a cane and has recently been photographed looking frail. She has spoken publicly about her mobility challenges, telling two senior military men at a Windsor Castle audience this week, “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

Meanwhile, while royal aides hope the Queen’s covid is in the distance, preparations for her Platinum Jubilee this summer are moving forward at a rapid speed.

The BBC has announced that 5,000 members of the public will be chosen to receive a pair of free tickets to a Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.

On February 6, 2022, the Queen will mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. She is the first British queen to achieve the feat.

To commemorate the occasion, a number of activities and projects will be held throughout the year, culminating in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

The BBC has disclosed that 5,000 people will be chosen through a ballot to win a pair of free tickets to the Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4.

People can apply for a pair of tickets online from February 24 through March 23.

The 10,000 tickets on sale are not being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, which means that everyone who enters the ballot has an equal chance of being chosen regardless of when they apply during the period the ballot is open.

A stage will be set up in front of Buckingham Palace as part of the celebratory event. There will be a range of musical performances, ranging from global pop and rock stars to opera singers, all accompanied by a full, live orchestra.

Famous personalities from film, television, and the stage will also be there to commemorate some of the Queen’s most significant cultural milestones during her reign.

In addition to the ballot tickets, invitations will be given to a number of philanthropic organisations, including those that promote young people, the military, and the environment, as well as those that worked with communities during the pandemic.

“The Platinum Party at the Palace is poised to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen’s milestone Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation,” said Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer.

“The BBC is proud to deliver every second of this live event to millions of people watching and listening at home, as well as on outdoor screens across the UK and around the world.”