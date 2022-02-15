The Queen has refused to comment on Prince Andrew’s settlement, while the Duke has remained silent

The Queen has refused to comment on her son Prince Andrew’s out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, despite the fact that the Duke of York retains his royal titles.

In January, the Queen withdrew her second son of his prized honorary military titles and royal patronages, and he ceased using his HRH style, thus cutting him off from the institution.

It is known that the Palace’s statement describing the adjustments, issued on January 13, remains in effect, with the duke continuing to refrain from performing any public obligations.

Ms Giuffre claimed that when she was 17, she was forced to have sex with the Duke. The claims have always been refuted by Prince Andrew.

The latest out-of-court settlement comes as Prince Andrew was scheduled to testify under oath next month in the civil sex assault lawsuit against him.

Andrew topped using his HRH flair, therefore removing him from the institution

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the development tonight.

According to a royal specialist, the Duke of York will be “forever tarnished” by the civil sex assault allegation made against him.

“I just don’t think he’s ever likely to resume employment as a working member of the royal family,” Majesty magazine’s Joe Little told the PA news agency.

“I think there’s too much water under the bridge for that, and the institution of monarchy has been polluted by his affiliation with Epstein, and I just don’t think there’s any going back on all of that.”

He predicted the rest of the royal family’s reaction, saying: “I’m sure they’re relieved that this (settlement agreement) has occurred, but does it exonerate the prince, who has not been charged with any criminal offence?

“I believe he will be forever stained by this incident, for lack of a better word.”

According to court documents, the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre have struck a “principle settlement” in their civil sex claim brought in the United States.

According to a document given to a US court: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have settled out of court.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew never intended to cast aspersions on Ms Giuffre’s character, and he recognises that she has suffered as a long-standing victim of abuse as well as as a result of unwarranted public insults.

“Jeffrey Epstein is known to have trafficked a large number of underage girls over a long period of time. Prince Andrew regrets his involvement with Epstein and applauds Ms Giuffre and other survivors for their courage in standing up for themselves and others.

“He commits to show his contrition for his involvement with Epstein by supporting the battle against the ills of sex trafficking and the victims of sex trafficking.”

A second document, a letter to US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan, who has been overseeing the case, stated: “We write jointly with counsel for defendant to tell the court that the parties achieved a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action.”

It goes on to suggest that the parties intend to file a “stipulation of dismissal of the matter” within the next 30 days.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, signed the letter, which concluded, “We appreciate the time and work the court has spent to this matter.”

The Duke of York’s representatives stated that he would not be commenting on the statement filed in court.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told the PA news agency, “I feel this occurrence speaks for itself.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents eight Jeffrey Epstein victims, hailed the payment as a “win” for Virginia Giuffre.

“My statement on behalf of the 8 Jeffrey Epstein victims I represent,” she posted on Twitter.

“We celebrate Virginia’s triumph today.” She has done what no one else has: she has gotten Prince Andrew to quit his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We applaud Virginia’s incredible bravery.”

The settlement of the Duke of York’s civil sex assault claim against him raises “a lot of significant problems,” according to the anti-monarchy group Republic.

“I’m delighted Virginia Giuffre has won a settlement in this matter,” said Graham Smith of the campaign organisation, “but there remain a lot of important questions to which the public deserves answers.”

He stated that taxpayers “deserve to know where the money for a settlement is coming from, which we must assume is in the millions, if not tens of millions.”

“So much public money winds up in royal pockets one way or another,” he remarked. Are the British people eventually footing the bill for Andrew’s failure to appear in court?

“The monarchy has suffered enormous damage as a result of this scandal, and these doubts will not go away.”

Penny Junor, a royal novelist, believes the Duke of York’s settlement will be a “great comfort” to the rest of the royal family.

According to the PA news agency, she stated: “If the case had gone to trial, it could have been very, very bad.

“It might have been humiliating and unpleasant, and it would have provided plenty of fodder for the tabloid press.

“It had the potential to dramatically tarnish the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.”

According to one royal critic, the Duke of York’s statements about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein have taken on a “total change of tone.”

Andrew “regrets his involvement with Epstein, and commends the fortitude of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others,” according to a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

“At long last, he’s expressing some guilt and empathy for those girls,” Penny Junor told PA.

She stated that his 2019 Newsnight interview was “all about him,” but Andrew has “got it right now.”

“He’s got it right now, it took him a long time to get there, but I think he’s got it right,” she continued.

When asked if Andrew could return to public royal life, Ms Juror answered, “I believe it’s very, very improbable.”