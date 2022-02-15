Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 01:07 am
The Queen has remained silent, and Britons have speculated on Prince Andrew’s deal with accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace has not said anything as Prince Andrew has struck a ‘principal settlement’ with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in the civil sex assault lawsuit.

Buckingham Palace has remained mute on the news that Prince Andrew had resolved a lawsuit as a private citizen.

At the start of the year, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and military patronages, and he took part in the civil action as a member of the British public.

Omid Scobie, a royal biographer, tweeted: “There will undoubtedly be a lot of gossip about both parties in the coming days. It’s worth noting that this agreement comes just weeks before Andrew was supposed to sit for a lengthy deposition in which he would have been questioned under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers.”

Scobie received the following response from a user: “Today’s revelation will have no effect on Andrew’s royal status; the honours he was deprived of will not be restored, and he is still barred from using the title HRH. It remains to be seen, however, whether the institution would play any part in assisting the humiliated monarch in rehabilitating his image.”

Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein’s victim, filed a legal suit against Prince Andrew in New York, accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. The Duke of York has categorically refuted all of the allegations levelled against him.

 

