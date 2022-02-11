Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:23 pm
The Queen has told Prince Harry and Prince William that she will not ‘tolerate’ divorce

Prince Harry

The Queen has told Prince Harry and Prince William that she will not ‘tolerate’ divorce

Long before the two brothers married, the Queen reportedly informed Prince William and Prince Harry that she will not accept any possibility of divorce.

According to the Sunday Express, the king got fed up with the royal family’s numerous divorces and decided that “enough is enough.”

According to a Buckingham Palace insider, because the Queen is the head of the church, she is opposed to divorce because of her convictions.

“Because the Queen is the head of the Church, she is opposed to royal divorces on principle,” one insider added.

“However, she has witnessed not just her sister Princess Margaret’s divorce, but also those of her three eldest children.”

“She now feels, to put it bluntly, that enough is enough.

“She does not want to name names, but she is adamant that there are going to be no further royal divorces during her reign.”

 

