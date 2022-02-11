Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:37 pm
The Queen has told Prince Harry and Prince William that she will not ‘tolerate’ divorce.

Prince Harry

The Queen has told Prince Harry and Prince William that she will not ‘tolerate’ divorce.

Long before the two brothers married, the Queen reportedly informed Prince William and Prince Harry that she will not accept any possibility of divorce.
According to the Sunday Express, the king got fed up with the royal family’s numerous divorces and decided that “enough is enough.”

According to Buckingham Palace insider, because the Queen is the head of the church, she is opposed to divorce because of her convictions.

“Because the Queen is the head of the Church, she is opposed to royal divorces on principle,” one insider added.

“She has, however, witnessed the divorces of not just her sister Princess Margaret, but also her three eldest children.

