The Queen is being ‘closely monitored’ after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID

According to People, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is being ‘closely monitored’ after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID just two days after coming into touch with her.

According to royal sources, Charles paid a visit to Windsor Castle on Tuesday to offer Investiture honours to the Queen and tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

The Queen, on the other hand, has yet to exhibit any symptoms.

Royal insiders have also stated that, while the Queen’s situation would be “closely monitored,” there will be no frequent updates released to the media.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British monarchy, has contracted the coronavirus for the second time; he earlier battled the virus in March 2020.

“The Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and is now self-isolating,” Clarence House said Thursday.

The statement went on to say, “He has been experiencing moderate symptoms but otherwise is in good health and has been working from home as usual for the previous few days.”