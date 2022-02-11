Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:57 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Queen is being ‘closely monitored’ after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:57 pm
Prince Charles

According to People, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is being ‘closely monitored’ after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID

According to People, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is being ‘closely monitored’ after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID just two days after coming into touch with her.

According to royal sources, Charles paid a visit to Windsor Castle on Tuesday to offer Investiture honours to the Queen and tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

The Queen, on the other hand, has yet to exhibit any symptoms.

Royal insiders have also stated that, while the Queen’s situation would be “closely monitored,” there will be no frequent updates released to the media.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British monarchy, has contracted the coronavirus for the second time; he earlier battled the virus in March 2020.

“The Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and is now self-isolating,” Clarence House said Thursday.

The statement went on to say, “He has been experiencing moderate symptoms but otherwise is in good health and has been working from home as usual for the previous few days.”

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Prince William welcomed by royal fans at Dubai Expo

During his visit to Dubai's World Expo, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry has been labelled a 'grand-master chess player.'

Prince Harry has been branded a "grand-master chess player" because he appears...
1 hour ago
The Queen has told Prince Harry and Prince William that she will not 'tolerate' divorce

Long before the two brothers married, the Queen reportedly informed Prince William...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle's 'foot-stamping rant' has upset Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton was reportedly "very disturbed" by Meghan Markle's "foot-stamping rant" toward...
2 hours ago
With a career move, Prince Harry has 'discovered new methods to make money.'

By becoming a health guru, Prince Harry is reported to have discovered...
2 hours ago
The Queen's choice to appoint Camilla as Queen may have a negative impact on royal popularity, report

Experts are concerned that Queen Elizabeth's decision to promote Camilla as the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kacha Badam
1 min ago
WATCH VIDEO: Oo Antava Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Wins the Kacha Badam Dance Challenge

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya added his own spin to the viral...
PSL 7 Points Table 2022
8 mins ago
Points table PSL 7 today | Latest PSL 2022 Points table updated [February 2022]

PSL  7 Points Table: Multan Sultans will face today Lahore Qalandars in...
Coast Guard
10 mins ago
Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her own baby according to postpartum report

A US Coast Guard mother was convicted guilty of murdering her five-month-old...
16 mins ago
Ban on Hijab: India’s SC declines urgent hearing on petition challenging Karnataka HC order

In India, the Supreme Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600