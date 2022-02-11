The Queen is concerned that if she stops working, she would ‘drop.’

Queen Elizabeth is apparently afraid that if she agrees to take a break from her official commitments, she will end up dropping.

The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, revealed this information.

The Queen’s 70 years on the throne was the main focus of one of her interviews with The Mirror, and it was pointed out that this was the first time in those 70 years that Queen Elizabeth had gone 52 days without an engagement in between.

According to a royal specialist and pundit, the Queen once made a serious revelation to one of her Ladies-in-Waiting, leaving everyone apprehensive and anxious as a result.

She began her remembrance by saying, “One of the Queen’s Ladies-in-Waiting once told me…”