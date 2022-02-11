Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 02:29 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Queen is concerned that if she stops working, she would ‘drop.’

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 02:29 am
Queen

Queen Elizabeth is apparently afraid that if she agrees to take a break from her official commitments, she will end up dropping.

The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, revealed this information.

The Queen’s 70 years on the throne was the main focus of one of her interviews with The Mirror, and it was pointed out that this was the first time in those 70 years that Queen Elizabeth had gone 52 days without an engagement in between.

According to a royal specialist and pundit, the Queen once made a serious revelation to one of her Ladies-in-Waiting, leaving everyone apprehensive and anxious as a result.

She began her remembrance by saying, “One of the Queen’s Ladies-in-Waiting once told me…”

Read More

3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Oo Antava Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Wins the Kacha Badam Dance Challenge

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya added his own spin to the viral...
4 hours ago
The Queen is being 'closely monitored' after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID

According to People, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is being 'closely monitored' after...
4 hours ago
Prince Andrew's masseuse discusses his 'creepy' remarks about his love life, figure

Another employee—a temporary masseuse—who worked for the Duke throughout the summer noticed...
4 hours ago
Prince William aspires to be a'modern' King in order to keep the monarchy'relevant.'

When he becomes King, Prince William intends to revolutionise and modernise monarchy....
4 hours ago
Prince William welcomed by royal fans at Dubai Expo

During his visit to Dubai's World Expo, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince...
4 hours ago
Prince Harry has been labelled a 'grand-master chess player.'

Prince Harry has been branded a "grand-master chess player" because he appears...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
7 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘living high’ in California, reports

Royal insiders have now revealed additional details about Prince Harry and Meghan...
Camilla
11 mins ago
Camilla has been ‘paralysed’ by heartbreaking terror in the run-up to her wedding to Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall, like many brides, was nervous in the run-up...
Lotto results
27 mins ago
Lotto results Today: Friday’s numbers for Thunderball and £25million Euromillions jackpot

The winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot will get a life-changing £25 million....
crocodile
35 mins ago
A 14-foot-long Indonesian crocodile that had been stuck with a tyre on its neck for six years was finally freed

An Indonesian bird catcher rescued a wild crocodile that had been imprisoned...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600