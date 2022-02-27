Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:40 pm
The Queen is receiving 'no assistance' from the Royal Family during the covid-10 battle

Queen

The Queen is receiving ‘no assistance’ from the Royal Family during the covid-10 battle

Prince Charles and Prince William have been chastised for failing to intervene during Queen Elizabeth’s battle with covid-19.

Clive Irving, a royal author and biographer, made this accusation.

“If you look at the monarchy as a corporation or a brand or company, they’re not handling the situation like the CEO of a corporation,” he admitted to Express UK.

“This is the time for Charles to step forward and say, ‘I’m going to help my mother deal with all of this.'”

Furthermore, he stated, “It’s the culmination of all of these events taking place at this very special time. It must be shut down in such a way that no one can shut it down.”

 

