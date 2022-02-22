The Queen is seeking for someone to manage her finances, and the salary is £100,000 per year

The Queen is looking for someone to manage her finances, and the appropriate candidate will be given a starting salary of £90,000 per year.

The position is for a new Head of Finance situated in Buckingham Palace, where you will be in charge of a staff of up to 30 individuals.

According to the job posting, the ideal candidate will be an ACA trained accountant with prior experience in a senior finance capacity, with a salary of up to £100,000 per year.

You will also need “a solid grasp of commercial and strategic challenges, as well as experience producing statutory accounts, management accounts, financial reports, and analysis.”

“Managing a team of qualified and part-qualified accountants, you’ll further embed a business partnering approach, ensuring that the specialist advice and support provided by you and your team is business-focused, pragmatic and reflects best practice,” the advert reads.