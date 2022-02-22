Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:35 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Queen is seeking for someone to manage her finances, and the salary is £100,000 per year

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:35 pm
Queen

The Queen is seeking for someone to manage her finances, and the salary is £100,000 per year

The Queen is looking for someone to manage her finances, and the appropriate candidate will be given a starting salary of £90,000 per year.

The position is for a new Head of Finance situated in Buckingham Palace, where you will be in charge of a staff of up to 30 individuals.

According to the job posting, the ideal candidate will be an ACA trained accountant with prior experience in a senior finance capacity, with a salary of up to £100,000 per year.

You will also need “a solid grasp of commercial and strategic challenges, as well as experience producing statutory accounts, management accounts, financial reports, and analysis.”

“Managing a team of qualified and part-qualified accountants, you’ll further embed a business partnering approach, ensuring that the specialist advice and support provided by you and your team is business-focused, pragmatic and reflects best practice,” the advert reads.

“No two days will be the same and the diversity of our operations will stretch you. Although primarily responsible for the financial management of our public funding through the Sovereign Grant, you’ll oversee shared-services which also support Royal Collection Trust commercial enterprises and charitable trust.

The advertisement claims that there will be additional benefits associated with the position, however it does not go into further detail.

It’s a full-time position that requires you to work 37.5 hours each week, Monday through Friday (no weekends).

If you’re interested, the deadline is February 27, 2022, and the advertisement may be seen on the Royal Household website.

The Queen, 95, was revealed to have contracted coronavirus in a message made by Buckingham Palace on Sunday morning.

The monarch is believed to be suffering from “minor cold-like symptoms,” and as a result, she has cancelled today’s virtual engagements.

“As Her Majesty is still having mild cold-like symptoms, she has decided not to conduct her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said this morning.

Read More

20 mins ago
Star kids in one frame! BFF Suhana Khan ‘sneaks’ in

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most well-known celebrity children. Khushi, the...
24 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian had her fiancé Travis Barker's initials custom-made

Kourtney Kardashian's love for her fiancé Travis Barker is turning the town...
30 mins ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William square off in a struggle for pride

On Saturday, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will face off...
32 mins ago
Adele and Rich Paul's PDA-filled images have won our hearts

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul's PDA-filled images are a hit with...
38 mins ago
As his quarantine ends following COVID-19, BTS' V will return to daily activities

BTS member V's quarantine has ended, as the musician has fully recovered...
40 mins ago
Amna Ilyas receives trolls over her "alcohol" promoting picture

Actress and model Amna Ilyas is known for her outspoken and fashion...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Azhar Ali
7 mins ago
Watch: Azhar Ali excited to join Worcestershire

Azhar Ali, a Pakistani batsman, is excited to be joining Worcestershire in...
Heropanti 2
14 mins ago
Heropanti 2 to release on April 29, 2022!

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will reunite onscreen for the second time...
'We should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas,' says Ushna Shah
16 mins ago
‘We should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas,’ says Ushna Shah

Ushna Shah is frequently in the news for her strong stance on...
Drake
20 mins ago
PHOTOS: Drake having a good time at The Weeknd’s birthday event

Over the weekend, Drake made sure that his pal The Weeknd had...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600