The Queen is seeking for someone to manage her finances, and the salary is £100,000 per year

The Queen is looking for someone to manage her finances, and the appropriate candidate will be given a starting salary of £90,000 per year.
The position is for a new Head of Finance situated in Buckingham Palace, where you will be in charge of a staff of up to 30 individuals.
According to the job posting, the ideal candidate will be an ACA trained accountant with prior experience in a senior finance capacity, with a salary of up to £100,000 per year.
You will also need “a solid grasp of commercial and strategic challenges, as well as experience producing statutory accounts, management accounts, financial reports, and analysis.”
“Managing a team of qualified and part-qualified accountants, you’ll further embed a business partnering approach, ensuring that the specialist advice and support provided by you and your team is business-focused, pragmatic and reflects best practice,” the advert reads.
“No two days will be the same and the diversity of our operations will stretch you. Although primarily responsible for the financial management of our public funding through the Sovereign Grant, you’ll oversee shared-services which also support Royal Collection Trust commercial enterprises and charitable trust.
The advertisement claims that there will be additional benefits associated with the position, however it does not go into further detail.
It’s a full-time position that requires you to work 37.5 hours each week, Monday through Friday (no weekends).
If you’re interested, the deadline is February 27, 2022, and the advertisement may be seen on the Royal Household website.
The Queen, 95, was revealed to have contracted coronavirus in a message made by Buckingham Palace on Sunday morning.
The monarch is believed to be suffering from “minor cold-like symptoms,” and as a result, she has cancelled today’s virtual engagements.
“As Her Majesty is still having mild cold-like symptoms, she has decided not to conduct her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said this morning.
