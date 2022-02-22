The Queen, Kate Middleton, disobeyed this royal fashion rule

Kate Middleton and the Queen have both been photographed wearing fur, which is against royal protocol.

The royal family has been following a 700-year-old custom that prohibits them from wearing fur with their attire.

The Fur Act of King Edward III of 1337 prohibited the wearing of fur by anyone, including the royal family.

The regulation, however, has been open to revision in recent years by the Queen.

According to Queen’s royal stylist Angela Kelly, the monarch stopped wearing fur garments in 2019 and has since switched to faux fur.

The Queen has chosen to have her old garments altered so that real fur is replaced with artificial fur.

Furthermore, Kate and Camilla both wore fur in 2016, which sparked outrage and caused her to switch to synthetic fur reproductions.