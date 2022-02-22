Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 05:02 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Queen, Kate Middleton, disobeyed this royal fashion rule

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 05:02 pm
Kate Middleton

The Queen, Kate Middleton, disobeyed this royal fashion rule

Kate Middleton and the Queen have both been photographed wearing fur, which is against royal protocol.

The royal family has been following a 700-year-old custom that prohibits them from wearing fur with their attire.

The Fur Act of King Edward III of 1337 prohibited the wearing of fur by anyone, including the royal family.

The regulation, however, has been open to revision in recent years by the Queen.

According to Queen’s royal stylist Angela Kelly, the monarch stopped wearing fur garments in 2019 and has since switched to faux fur.

The Queen has chosen to have her old garments altered so that real fur is replaced with artificial fur.

Furthermore, Kate and Camilla both wore fur in 2016, which sparked outrage and caused her to switch to synthetic fur reproductions.

 

Read More

49 mins ago
Leftover Noodles Legs Amputated: AFTER EATING LEFTOVER NOODLES, A TEENAGER'S LEGS AND FINGERS WERE AMPUTATED

A 19-year-old student had to have both of his legs and all...
58 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is 'connecting' with the Kar-Jenner sisters in the midst of Kanye West controversy

Kim Kardashian is finding peace in her sisters in the midst of...
1 hour ago
The isolation of Queen Elizabeth will end on this date

British Queen Elizabeth II’s coronavirus isolation will end on Thursday, February 24,...
1 hour ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's special night out with Eugenie ended in disaster

In 2016, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a Halloween night...
1 hour ago
WhatsApp continues to improve its voice note feature

According to WABetainfo, Meta-owned messaging company WhatsApp is making some changes to...
1 hour ago
Cardi B reacted to Russia's action in Ukraine

Cardi B, a US rapper, has vehemently objected to Russia's choice regarding...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

sri lanka
5 mins ago
Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 16,000 mark

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's total COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 16,000 mark...
Queen Elizabeth II
6 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth II postpones engagements due to Covid symptoms

Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her planned virtual...
Guatemala
6 mins ago
Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY - A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck western Guatemala early Wednesday...
Madonna
10 mins ago
Madonna’s latest video showcases her children’s abilities

Madonna, the singing sensation, offered her followers a glimpse of her children's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600