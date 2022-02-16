Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:54 pm
The Queen makes her first public appearance since Prince Andrew’s settlement.

Queen

The Queen has made her first public appearance since her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for Covid-19.

It was suspected that the king had contracted the illness after seeing the Prince of Wales two days before the news surfaced.

However, the Queen assuaged all fears when she saw the incoming and outgoing defence secretaries at Windsor on Wednesday.

The monarch was observed holding a walking stick as she met Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar and his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod at the meeting.

The excursion is a first for her after her son, Prince Andrew, resolved his civil legal lawsuit in New York with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old.

