Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 05:36 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Queen was forced to intervene and change Prince Louis’ formal name

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 05:36 pm
Prince Louis

The Queen was forced to intervene and change Prince Louis’ formal name

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had their third child, the Queen was forced to intervene in order to change his name.

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was born on April 23, 2018, and the delighted new parents called him Louis Arthur Charles.

Louis is a popular name in the royal family, and both Prince William and Prince George have it as a middle name in honour of Prince Charles’ tutor, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who was killed in an IRA explosion in 1979.

The middle name Charles is a clear nod to Louis’ grandfather, Prince Charles of Wales.

Louis, like his older brothers, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, does not have a surname and is known formally as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

However, his HRH title was in jeopardy due to a long-standing regulation imposed by King George V, according to the Express.

In 1917, he issued guidelines on which royals might hold titles. It was agreed at the time that only individuals near the top of the line of succession would be bestowed titles automatically.

King George V decreed that only the sovereign’s offspring, as well as any grandchildren born through the male line, would be entitled to the title of Prince or Princess.

However, great-grandchildren were excluded.

This was overruled by the Queen for Prince George and all of William and Kate’s children.

If the Monarch had not made the adjustment, Louis would most likely have been Master Louis Cambridge or Master Louis Windsor.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Inside Prince Harry and Camilla's relationship - revealing silence and Meghan tension

Speculation has long swirled over which royals may face Prince Harry's wrath...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, pleading with him to spare Pete Davidson's life

Kanye West is doing his separated wife Kim Kardashian a favour by...
1 hour ago
Kinza Hashmi drops jaws in latest clicks for her gram

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
1 hour ago
Sophie Turner sparks pregnancy rumors as she flaunts baby bump with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner sparked suspicions that she was expecting her second child after...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian is enraged that Kanye West has shared her texts,  receives a cheesy response

Kim Kardashian has had enough of being used as a pawn in...
1 hour ago
Osman Khalid Butt expresses shock after Qandeel Baloch's murderer walks free

Netizens and Pakistani celebrities including actor Osman Khalid Butt expressed their fury...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

QG vs PZ
15 mins ago
Peshawar vs Quetta Live Score | PZ VS QG Live Match 22nd | Ball by Ball updates

QG vs PZ: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 22nd...
lioness
24 mins ago
Horrifying video: lioness approaches the travellers

A video of a lioness approaching two people riding a scooter on...
Prince Harry
26 mins ago
Prince Harry’s appearance at the Super Bowl is a “overkill show” of his “new life.”

According to a body language specialist, Prince Harry's NFL Super Bowl visit...
Julia Fox
32 mins ago
Julia Fox describes her relationship with Kanye West as “tough and stressful.”

Julia Fox is fresh from a whirlwind affair with Kanye West and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600