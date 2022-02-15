The Queen was forced to intervene and change Prince Louis’ formal name

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had their third child, the Queen was forced to intervene in order to change his name.

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was born on April 23, 2018, and the delighted new parents called him Louis Arthur Charles.

Louis is a popular name in the royal family, and both Prince William and Prince George have it as a middle name in honour of Prince Charles’ tutor, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who was killed in an IRA explosion in 1979.

The middle name Charles is a clear nod to Louis’ grandfather, Prince Charles of Wales.

Louis, like his older brothers, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, does not have a surname and is known formally as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

However, his HRH title was in jeopardy due to a long-standing regulation imposed by King George V, according to the Express.

In 1917, he issued guidelines on which royals might hold titles. It was agreed at the time that only individuals near the top of the line of succession would be bestowed titles automatically.

King George V decreed that only the sovereign’s offspring, as well as any grandchildren born through the male line, would be entitled to the title of Prince or Princess.

However, great-grandchildren were excluded.

This was overruled by the Queen for Prince George and all of William and Kate’s children.

If the Monarch had not made the adjustment, Louis would most likely have been Master Louis Cambridge or Master Louis Windsor.