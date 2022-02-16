The Queen “will assist disgraced Prince Andrew in paying a £12 million out-of-court settlement.”

According to reports, the Queen would assist Prince Andrew in paying his accuser Virginia Giuffre £12 million after they struck an out-of-court settlement.

The Duke of York and Ms Giuffre announced on Tuesday that they had reached a “principle settlement” in her explosive civil sex claim brought in the United States.

According to court documents, the disgraced prince will give a “significant payment” to Ms Giuffre’s organisation, which advocates for the rights of victims.

According to the Telegraph, some of the agreed-upon funds will come from his mother, who has also borne the price for his legal battle, which has cost millions of pounds.

“Walls were closing in fast,” a source claimed. He would have been so devastated after his deposition that no one could have saved him or agreed to support his compensation.”

The negotiations for the preliminary agreement are thought to have lasted about ten days.

Andrew has consistently denied all of Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

According to a document given to a US court: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have settled out of court.

“Following Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement, the parties will file a specified dismissal (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew plans to make a significant contribution to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew never intended to cast aspersions on Ms Giuffre’s character, and he recognises that she has suffered as a long-standing victim of abuse as well as as a result of unwarranted public insults.

“It is well known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked a large number of young girls over a long period of time.” Prince Andrew regrets his involvement with Epstein and applauds Ms Giuffre and other survivors for their courage in standing up for themselves and others.

“He commits to show his contrition for his involvement with Epstein by supporting the battle against the ills of sex trafficking and the victims of sex trafficking.”

Lisa Bloom, who represents eight Jeffrey Epstein victims, hailed the payment as a “win” for Ms Giuffre.

“We celebrate Virginia’s triumph today.” She has done what no one else has: she has gotten Prince Andrew to quit his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We applaud Virginia’s incredible bravery.”

Penny Junor, a royal novelist, believes the Duke of York’s settlement will be a “great comfort” to the rest of the Royal Family.

“Going to trial, it might have been very, very unpleasant,” she told the PA news agency.