Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:46 am
The Queen’s absence at Archie’s christening was intended to convey a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The absence of the Queen from Archie’s christening is alleged to have hinted at royal tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Archie was just two months old when the ceremony took place in a private chapel at Windsor Castle.

Christenings are regarded as significant occasions, with all senior members of the royal family attending the symbolic ceremony.

In the images that were posted, royal enthusiasts couldn’t help but notice that Archie’s great-grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, were not present.

Their absence was officially explained as a result of a prior commitment.

However, the book Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, which was published in 2020, stated that by not attending, the queen was sending an unambiguous message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Queen and Prince Philip were conspicuously absent. They had been generous and understanding when they were at their best.

“However, they simply felt publicly embarrassed by Meghan’s dominating behaviour,” a well-placed Palace insider explained.”

