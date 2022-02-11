The Queen’s announcement for Camilla was intended to be a message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Queen’s surprising announcement of Camilla as the future Queen Consort is supposed to send a “loyalty” message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to American public relations expert Eric Schiffer, the queen made the declaration on the eve of Ascension Day in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s silence.

He went on to say that the monarch “does not regard them as faithful,” citing the couple’s previous conduct as a “decapitation” of her confidence.

“I think the Queen’s decision (the Camilla announcement) appears aimed, in part, to public opinion by building this more tie to the throne and is plainly, secondly directed at Meghan and Harry and their loyalty,” Schiffer told the Daily Star. It (loyalty) means a lot to her (Queen)

“Harry and Meghan’s silence shows that the message was received.”

“I believe it conveys a message that loyalty is important, which I don’t believe the Queen regards as being loyal.” Quite the contrary, it is a kind of beheading of loyalty.”