Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 09:57 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Queen’s choice to appoint Camilla as Queen may have a negative impact on royal popularity, report

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 09:57 pm
Camilla

The Queen’s choice to appoint Camilla as Queen may have a negative impact on royal popularity, report

Experts are concerned that Queen Elizabeth’s decision to promote Camilla as the future queen consort will have a negative impact on the Firm’s popularity in the future.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, royal analyst Jack Royston made this assertion.

Mr Royston began his discussion of the historic action by providing a disclaimer and admitting, “I have nothing against Camilla, and this isn’t about how she performs her duties. She performs an excellent job.”

“The point here is the public don’t want it, the numbers are really clear. They might be less forceful in their opinion now than they were in the past, but 44 percent of people want Camilla to be Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort.”

He also emphasised the importance of remembering why Princess Camilla, rather than Queen Camilla, was proposed back in the day.

According to Mr Royston, the Royal Family was “emotionally apathetic to Diana” because of her unconventional ways, but the title choice was rescinded because the Queen may have wanted to show respect to Prince William and Harry’s mother.

“[Diana] was suffering and they didn’t care. And what this did, it was a sacrifice, bear in mind, the Queen has always seen service as being a sacrifice, this was a sacrifice out of respect for Diana that showed the world that the Royal family do care, and it wasn’t going to be business as usual after Diana died.”

 

Read More

38 mins ago
The Queen's announcement for Camilla was intended to be a message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Queen's surprising announcement of Camilla as the future Queen Consort is...
48 mins ago
Prince William was called "naughty" after meeting with UAE police,

Following his recent solo tour to the United Arab Emirates, Prince William...
1 hour ago
Does Adele have baby plans for next year?

Adele discusses everything from engagement rumors to her canceled Las Vegas stint...
1 hour ago
Alia Bhatt wears rich creamy white saree for Gangubai promotions

To prepare for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt says...
1 hour ago
Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian

Syeda Tuba Anwar shared a Quranic verse about "Slander (Tohmat)" after a...
1 hour ago
The Queen has told Prince Harry and Prince William that she will not 'tolerate' divorce.

Long before the two brothers married, the Queen reportedly informed Prince William and Prince Harry that she will not accept any possibility of divorce. According to the Sunday Express, the king got fed up with the royal family's numerous divorces and decided that "enough is enough." According to a Buckingham Palace insider, because the Queen is the head of the church, she is opposed to divorce because of her convictions. "Because the Queen is the head of the Church, she is opposed to royal divorces on principle," one insider added. "She has, however, witnessed the divorces of not just her sister Princess Margaret, but also her three eldest children.

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

WATCH: Aamir Liaquat Hussian's third wife Syeda Dania Shah gives her first interview after wedding
6 mins ago
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat Hussian’s third wife Syeda Dania Shah gives her first interview after wedding

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot yesterday for the third time...
20 mins ago
FBR gives top priority to development of legal trade in Balochistan: Chairman Ashfaq

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has said...
Alizeh Shah is a glam queen in her latest pictures
30 mins ago
Alizeh Shah is a glam queen in her latest pictures

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who surely knows how...
Prince Charles
31 mins ago
Prince Charles extends his best regards to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600