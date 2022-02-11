The Queen’s choice to appoint Camilla as Queen may have a negative impact on royal popularity, report

Experts are concerned that Queen Elizabeth’s decision to promote Camilla as the future queen consort will have a negative impact on the Firm’s popularity in the future.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, royal analyst Jack Royston made this assertion.

Mr Royston began his discussion of the historic action by providing a disclaimer and admitting, “I have nothing against Camilla, and this isn’t about how she performs her duties. She performs an excellent job.”

“The point here is the public don’t want it, the numbers are really clear. They might be less forceful in their opinion now than they were in the past, but 44 percent of people want Camilla to be Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort.”

He also emphasised the importance of remembering why Princess Camilla, rather than Queen Camilla, was proposed back in the day.

According to Mr Royston, the Royal Family was “emotionally apathetic to Diana” because of her unconventional ways, but the title choice was rescinded because the Queen may have wanted to show respect to Prince William and Harry’s mother.

“[Diana] was suffering and they didn’t care. And what this did, it was a sacrifice, bear in mind, the Queen has always seen service as being a sacrifice, this was a sacrifice out of respect for Diana that showed the world that the Royal family do care, and it wasn’t going to be business as usual after Diana died.”