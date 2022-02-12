The Queen’s Covid worry demonstrates a “glaring concern.”

According to a royal insider, Queen Elizabeth’s Covid scare has revealed a “glaring crisis” at the core of the monarchy, as all of her staff are temporarily unavailable.

Buckingham Palace has declined to clarify whether the Queen tested positive or negative for coronavirus after it was discovered that she met her son Prince Charles just two days before he tested positive for the virus.

As Britons’ concerns about the health of the longest-reigning monarch increase, her advisors appear to realise that conveying the news – if any – isn’t as simple as it may appear.

The 95-year-health old’s worry has disturbed palace insiders because none of the Queen’s stand-ins, including Prince Harry and Andrew, are accessible in the event she becomes disabled.

According to sources, the Queen’s ‘Counsellors of State’ are all temporarily unavailable, according to a royal insider. Historically, there were five Counsellors of the State, but after Prince Philip’s death, the number was reduced to four.

If The Queen is unable to perform her formal duties as Sovereign temporarily due to illness or absence abroad, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed to operate in her stead.

According to a source close to the palace, the health issue has frightened palace insiders because none of the Queen’s stand-ins are available if she becomes incapacitated.