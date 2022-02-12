Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 12:48 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Queen’s Covid worry demonstrates a “glaring concern.”

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 12:48 am
Queen

The Queen’s Covid worry demonstrates a “glaring concern.”

According to a royal insider, Queen Elizabeth’s Covid scare has revealed a “glaring crisis” at the core of the monarchy, as all of her staff are temporarily unavailable.

Buckingham Palace has declined to clarify whether the Queen tested positive or negative for coronavirus after it was discovered that she met her son Prince Charles just two days before he tested positive for the virus.

As Britons’ concerns about the health of the longest-reigning monarch increase, her advisors appear to realise that conveying the news – if any – isn’t as simple as it may appear.

The 95-year-health old’s worry has disturbed palace insiders because none of the Queen’s stand-ins, including Prince Harry and Andrew, are accessible in the event she becomes disabled.

According to sources, the Queen’s ‘Counsellors of State’ are all temporarily unavailable, according to a royal insider. Historically, there were five Counsellors of the State, but after Prince Philip’s death, the number was reduced to four.

If The Queen is unable to perform her formal duties as Sovereign temporarily due to illness or absence abroad, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed to operate in her stead.

According to a source close to the palace, the health issue has frightened palace insiders because none of the Queen’s stand-ins are available if she becomes incapacitated.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Watch: Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit 

Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, highlighted highlights...
2 hours ago
Prior to their royal wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared an ordinary home

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who could take over...
2 hours ago
Kanye West and Julia Fox fight to keep their romance alive amidst their hectic schedules.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are battling to keep their romance alive...
2 hours ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral

Throwback when Pakistan’s famous Model and Tiktoker Hareem Shah, swimming video went...
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is guarding her 'crown' as Kanye West's dispute grows.

Kim Kardashian provides her fans Friday motivation by sharing an inspiring phrase...
4 hours ago
Diana's gift for Prince William's 13th birthday left him Surprised

When she offered her son Prince William a risqué surprise for his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Wordle Answer Today
6 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 13th February #239 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 239 that was released today, February 11,...
Quetta vs Islamabad Full Highlights
14 mins ago
Islamabad vs Quetta Full Highlights | Match 18 | IU vs QG Highlights

LAHORE: The Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United in a nail-biting match at...
Prince Harry
17 mins ago
‘Royal pressures’ were discarded by Prince Harry in favour of ‘California sun,’ sources

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry's decision to escape the strains of...
Prince Harry
51 mins ago
The participation of the Queen renders Prince Harry’s incendiary biography ‘irrelevant.’

Experts wonder if Queen Elizabeth's involvement was a pre-planned bulwark against any...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600