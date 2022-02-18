The Queen’s Palace said it has “no plans” to evaluate Prince Andrew’s remaining titles: ‘Is he coming back?’

The news of Prince Andrew’s lack of forthcoming evaluations following settlement spurs rumours of a return, as well as a subsequent squabble.

This rumour was brought to light by Palace sources close to the Mail, who alluded to a ‘gaping hole’ in Queen Elizabeth’s agenda about Prince Andrew’s remaining titles in an interview with the magazine.

During an interview with the Mail, royal sources disclosed whispers of this, beginning by claiming that there is ‘no time’ on Queen Elizabeth’s agenda for Prince Andrew’s remaining titles.

According to the sources, neither Buckingham Palace nor the Ministry of Defense intends to schedule a review of Prince Andrew’s future, especially given Queen Elizabeth’s ailing health and the forthcoming Jubilee celebrations.

Even Secretary Ben Wallace, who talked to LBC yesterday about the lack of action, praised Prince Andrew’s service, arguing that he ‘deserves’ to preserve military medals because he served ‘dedicatedly.’

“Prince Andrew is a veteran with a strong record in the Falkland Islands,” he was reported as adding. When you look back on what was accomplished during the Falkland campaign, it was incredible.”