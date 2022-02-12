Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 07:25 pm
The reported attempt by Prince Harry to get attention backfired

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 07:25 pm
Royal Family News

Prince Harry’s reported latest attempt to gain attention in the name of his late mother Princess Diana’s awareness work has backfired, with social media users accusing him of jumping on yet another “bandwagon.”

To commemorate National HIV Testing Week, the Duke of Sussex encourages Britons to “go and get a test.” After joining former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas, he vowed to carry on Princess Diana’s “unfinished” work on the subject.

However, royal admirers appeared unimpressed with his recent intervention, saying that it was just another attempt to garner attention after he and Meghan Markle stepped down as full-time royals.

“Another day; another bandwagon!” said @ChangaDuchess. Meanwhile, @XarundelPrince inquired, “Breaks his silence?” For how long — at most an hour? Could he not just keep his silence for at least ten years this time? He has nothing worthwhile to say.”

“Trying to make himself appear nice again, too little, too late, muppet,” said @ScottBa08342332. And @djrustynail added, “Silence? “This dude never stops talking.”

“He’s squandering his life,” wrote @marilynstoweIs. Why not reconcile with his family and enjoy his fortunate life with them and his children?”

 

