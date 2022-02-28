Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:06 pm
The Royal Family is ‘holding their breath’ as the Queen fights covid-19

The fearful Royal Family is ‘holding their breath’ as Queen Elizabeth fights covid-19.

This information was provided by a royal insider, and according to The Daily Star, “everyone in the family is praying that Her Majesty is going to be okay.” However, there are concerns that she was exposed at the worst possible time.”

“There is mounting distress that her immune system might not be able to stand up to the virus. It’s a terrifying time.”

Before concluding the insider went on to say, “The royals are staying tight-lipped and putting up a good front, but there is zero doubt that this is a hugely worrisome scenario. The whole country is rattled.”

