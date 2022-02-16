Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 09:19 pm
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will include an S-Pen, according to a leak.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Now that the Galaxy S22 has made its appearance, it’s time to focus on Samsung’s next big reveal of the year, the new Galaxy Z Fold.

The current Z Fold 3 includes S Pen functionality, however it is not fully integrated. According to a fresh storey from The Elec, the Z Fold 4 will include a built-in stylus, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Note phones before it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The leak, as is customary, originates from anonymous sources with insider information on Samsung. According to these reports, the Z Fold 4 will have the same design as its predecessor, with a 7.56-inch foldable display and a 6.19-inch exterior screen. The redesigned Z Fold will have increased durability as well as a better screen with a less noticeable fold.

With its unique “Flexion Hinge,” Oppo Find N was able to almost totally eliminate the display crease. When the gadget is folded, it may tuck the centre of the display into the hinge in a teardrop curve shape. This prevents the screen from folding in half like paper, removing the wrinkle almost entirely.

It remains to be seen whether Samsung will equip the Z Fold 4 with comparable crease-removal technologies.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is rumoured to include a 6.7-inch main screen and a 1.9-inch secondary screen. According to the source, Samsung intends to launch over 13 million foldable phones this year.

 

