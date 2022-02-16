The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will include an S-Pen, according to a leak.

Now that the Galaxy S22 has made its appearance, it’s time to focus on Samsung’s next big reveal of the year, the new Galaxy Z Fold.

The current Z Fold 3 includes S Pen functionality, however it is not fully integrated. According to a fresh storey from The Elec, the Z Fold 4 will include a built-in stylus, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Note phones before it.

The leak, as is customary, originates from anonymous sources with insider information on Samsung. According to these reports, the Z Fold 4 will have the same design as its predecessor, with a 7.56-inch foldable display and a 6.19-inch exterior screen. The redesigned Z Fold will have increased durability as well as a better screen with a less noticeable fold.

With its unique “Flexion Hinge,” Oppo Find N was able to almost totally eliminate the display crease. When the gadget is folded, it may tuck the centre of the display into the hinge in a teardrop curve shape. This prevents the screen from folding in half like paper, removing the wrinkle almost entirely.

It remains to be seen whether Samsung will equip the Z Fold 4 with comparable crease-removal technologies.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is rumoured to include a 6.7-inch main screen and a 1.9-inch secondary screen. According to the source, Samsung intends to launch over 13 million foldable phones this year.