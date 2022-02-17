The settlement of Prince Andrew raises safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew’s ideas for alternative lodgings following the settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

These speculations were started by royal critic and expert Ingrid Seward.

She began her interview with GB News by conceding that “plenty of possibilities” guarantee Prince Andrew a multitude of options.

In an attempt to explain why she believes Prince Andrew would enthusiastically seek isolation, she says, “He is damned whatever he does, I feel, he can’t throw it off.”

“He hasn’t been able to prove he is innocent and he hasn’t been proven guilty, and that is how it will remain.”

“For the moment he can’t do anything, he certainly can’t reinvent himself straight away. He could go and live in Scotland for a year, but I don’t think he can reinvent himself yet.”

During the course of her interview, Ms Seward also added, “Andrew has a habit of appearing just when he is not wanted.”

“But I imagine a conversation where the Prince of Wales says ‘we will help you, our mother and I will help you with this finance, but in return you have to really keep a low profile. ‘No TV interviews, no magazine interviews, just completely quiet and disappear as much as you can’.”

Before concluding she also went on admit, “I think he will be at his father’s memorial, which I think indeed he should be, but after that he should just not be seen.”