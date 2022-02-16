Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:47 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The settlement of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit’means a U-turn,’ according to a newspaper

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:47 pm
Prince Andrew

The settlement of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit’means a U-turn,’ according to a newspaper

Fans are pointing to Prince Andrew’s choice to accept Virginia Giuffre’s settlement as a U-Turn that the Duke appears to have done during Jubilee preparations.

Dominic Casciani, the BBC’s Home Affairs correspondent, made this claim.

He was cited as saying in an interview with the publication, “In his apology today, he writes, “I never intended to disparage Ms Giuffre’s character, and I realise that she has suffered as an established victim of abuse as well as as a result of unwarranted public insults.”

“”I think what’s really intriguing in this case comes from a quote expressed before.”

The previous statement stated, “It is regrettable, but undeniable, that sensationalism and insinuation have triumphed over the truth. Giuffre has filed this frivolous action against Prince Andrew in order to get another payday at his expense.”

Read More

15 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
44 mins ago
Throwback: Hira Mani’s amazing dance performances video goes viral

The sensation of the drama industry has time and always proved that...
49 mins ago
Ranveer Singh looks dashing in a sporty cool look

Ranveer Singh, ever debonair, shared a carousel of photos featuring him dressed...
52 mins ago
Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

Famous social media personality Lubna Faryad, aka Amma asks Aamir Liaquat to...
58 mins ago
Anushka Sharma begins preparation for her next film Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma's fans were ecstatic when she announced that she will be...
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone calls her experience in Gehraiyaan most 'delicious'

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen
31 seconds ago
The Queen makes her first public appearance since Prince Andrew’s settlement.

The Queen has made her first public appearance since her son, Prince...
Johnny Depp
6 mins ago
Johnny Depp is ‘on the verge of a new life’ after accepting a Gold Medal in Serbia

According to The Rolling Stone, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he's on...
Jennifer Garner
9 mins ago
Jennifer Garner delivers a moving homage to the late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in his...
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 
15 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi’s post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600