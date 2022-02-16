The settlement of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit’means a U-turn,’ according to a newspaper

Fans are pointing to Prince Andrew’s choice to accept Virginia Giuffre’s settlement as a U-Turn that the Duke appears to have done during Jubilee preparations.

Dominic Casciani, the BBC’s Home Affairs correspondent, made this claim.

He was cited as saying in an interview with the publication, “In his apology today, he writes, “I never intended to disparage Ms Giuffre’s character, and I realise that she has suffered as an established victim of abuse as well as as a result of unwarranted public insults.”

“”I think what’s really intriguing in this case comes from a quote expressed before.”

The previous statement stated, “It is regrettable, but undeniable, that sensationalism and insinuation have triumphed over the truth. Giuffre has filed this frivolous action against Prince Andrew in order to get another payday at his expense.”