Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:26 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘The Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung responds angrily to an ignorant question at the SAG Awards

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:26 pm

‘The Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung responds angrily to an ignorant question at the SAG Awards

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

HoYeon Jung, who plays HoYeon in Squid Game, recently won the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award at the SAG Awards 2022.

She was, however, slammed at the prestigious event with an ignorant question.

During an interview, the model-turned-actor and her co-star Lee Jung-jae discussed their popular series.

However, fans were not impressed to hear the reporter ask, “Now that you’re SAG winners, what are you going to miss the most about being anonymous?”

The translator at the event slightly tweaked the question for the South Korean actor.

“Now that you have won SAG awards, what would you miss from the time where you were less famous in America?”

Unfazed by the mockery, the HoYeon gave the best response by answering, “Nothing.”

Previously, another American journalist posed similar questions to Lee Jung-jae regarding his popularity following the series.

“I’m sure you can’t leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?” the interviewer asked him in November 2021.

Read More

15 mins ago
Royal fans are ecstatic as Prince George performs a tribute to the Queen at a rugby match

Prince George made a rare appearance at the England v Wales rugby...
22 mins ago
Meghan Markle steals the show as she makes her first public appearance in 2022 in a stunning gown

Meghan Markle wowed fans with her first public appearance of 2022 on...
26 mins ago
Why will the details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse settlement never be made public?

Due to an antiquated law, the public may never understand the full...
31 mins ago
'It has been tough, but I feel blessed,' says Santosh Shukla

Everyone, even the entertainment sector, has been hit hard by the pandemic....
34 mins ago
Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids

Hira Mani, a stunning and energetic celebrity, recently celebrated her birthday at...
47 mins ago
Selena Gomez ditched her heels for SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez, a singer and actress, ditched her heels at the SAG...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Charles
58 seconds ago
Prince Charles returns to the ski resort where a tragedy occurred

Following his COVID-19 isolation, the Prince of Wales returned to a well-known...
Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman raise the temperature at the trailer launch of 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'
5 mins ago
Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman raise the temperature at the trailer launch of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

At the "Parde Mein Rehne Do" trailer launch, superstars Hania Aamir and...
Prince Charles
8 mins ago
Prince Charles attacks Vladimir Putin just days before their scheduled meeting

Back in 2014, Prince Charles sparked a major diplomatic row with Russian...
Prince George
15 mins ago
Royal fans are ecstatic as Prince George performs a tribute to the Queen at a rugby match

Prince George made a rare appearance at the England v Wales rugby...
Adsence Ad 300X600