‘The Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung responds angrily to an ignorant question at the SAG Awards

HoYeon Jung, who plays HoYeon in Squid Game, recently won the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award at the SAG Awards 2022.

She was, however, slammed at the prestigious event with an ignorant question.

During an interview, the model-turned-actor and her co-star Lee Jung-jae discussed their popular series.

However, fans were not impressed to hear the reporter ask, “Now that you’re SAG winners, what are you going to miss the most about being anonymous?”

The translator at the event slightly tweaked the question for the South Korean actor.

“Now that you have won SAG awards, what would you miss from the time where you were less famous in America?”

Unfazed by the mockery, the HoYeon gave the best response by answering, “Nothing.”

Previously, another American journalist posed similar questions to Lee Jung-jae regarding his popularity following the series.