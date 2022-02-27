The tax bill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home is staggering

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a hefty “council tax” on their opulent

According to the Sunday Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have owed more than £100,000 in tax over the past year.

The cost will be divided into two equal instalments for the couple, according to the publication.

The fee is nearly double what property experts estimated for their Montecito home, according to the outlet.

“The bill is a huge sum, but it’s peanuts in comparison to their earnings,” a source told the publication, but it’s worth noting that the couple has yet to pay the first instalment, which was due on December 10, with the second due on February 1.

It is claimed that if any of the bills are not paid by April 11, a 10% penalty will be imposed.