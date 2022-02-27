Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:15 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

The tax bill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home is staggering

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:15 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a hefty “council tax” on their opulent

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a hefty “council tax” on their opulent American mansion.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have owed more than £100,000 in tax over the past year.

The cost will be divided into two equal instalments for the couple, according to the publication.

The fee is nearly double what property experts estimated for their Montecito home, according to the outlet.

“The bill is a huge sum, but it’s peanuts in comparison to their earnings,” a source told the publication, but it’s worth noting that the couple has yet to pay the first instalment, which was due on December 10, with the second due on February 1.

It is claimed that if any of the bills are not paid by April 11, a 10% penalty will be imposed.

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Meghan Markle claims George Floyd's death triggered "hundreds of unhealed wounds."

Meghan Markle said in an impassioned speech alongside her husband, Prince Harry,...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry shares the unusual reaction he has if he ever bumps into the Queen

People frequently wonder what it would be like to have complete access...
1 hour ago
With William and Kate, Prince George was a surprise guest at the England vs. Wales Six Nations match

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge faced off against their sporting rivalry...
2 hours ago
Shruti Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, says she's 'on the mend'

Actress Shruti Haasan revealed to her fans on Sunday that she has...
2 hours ago
Hania Aamir looks stunning in yellow drees.

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress, singer, and model who has appeared...
2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to relocate to the United Kingdom following the latter's casting in a film

According to the Mail Online, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kendall Jenner
5 mins ago
Kendall Jenner raises the temperature by flaunting her newly dyed tresses while walking in Paris

Onlookers were captivated by Kendall Jenner's chic appearance in Paris on Sunday....
8 mins ago
‘Complainers’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reduced to a Mardi Gras joke

A Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans reduced Prince Harry and Meghan...
Swift GLX
32 mins ago
Swift GLX CVT VS Yaris 1.3L ATIV CVT

Following the launch of the Suzuki Swift yesterday, we are bringing comparisons...
Swift GLX CVT Vs City 1.2L CVT
36 mins ago
Swift GLX CVT Vs City 1.2L CVT

Following the launch of the Suzuki Swift yesterday, we are bringing comparisons...
Adsence Ad 300X600