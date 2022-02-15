Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:44 pm

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film Deep Water. Starring Ben Affleck (Gone Girl) and Ana de Armas.

Read more: Kevin Smith discloses crucial information on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s nickname ‘Bennifer.’

Deep Water, a cinematic adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel, has been in the works since 2013. But it gained traction in 2019 when de Armas and Affleck were cast as the leads. According to Screenrant, it was planned to premiere in November 2020. But there were a few setbacks due to the coronavirus outbreak. Vic (Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen are married in Deep Water. Directed by Adrian Lyne of Fatal Attraction (de Armas). After falling out of love, they begin to play twisted mind games with terrible consequences for others around them.

Read more: Ben Affleck revealed that Justice Leaque was the worst experience for him

The story is co-written by Sam Levinson and Zach Helm. Who now serves in the same role on the tremendously successful HBO series Euphoria. On March 18, Deep Water will premier on Hulu.

The new trailer is only one minute and 18 seconds long. But it conveys the idea of simmering and unpleasant tension between the two protagonists. As well as a sense of suspense that sets the tone for what viewers can expect from the entire film. Melinda interrogates Vic to confirm his love for her. Before declaring that something is wrong with her in the teaser.

Watch the trailer here: 

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

20 hours ago
Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...
22 hours ago
Brandon Maxwell pays tribute to his grandmother in his fall/winter collection

Brandon Maxwell's shows have been known to end with the Texas-born designer...
23 hours ago
Rihanna surprises fans on her second shop opening in LA

On the weekend, a line of expectant buyers formed outside the Westfield...
1 day ago
Proposal at the Super Bowl: by Taylor Rapp

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated by putting a ring on...
4 days ago
Ramsha Khan is a mauve delight in this lavish outfit, see photos

Ramsha Khan is a well-known and versatile Pakistani television actress and model...
5 days ago
Princess Eugenie's son celebrates his first birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrated her son August's first birthday on Thursday by posting...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Naomi Campbell
3 mins ago
Naomi Campbell unveils the face of her daughter and claims that’she is not adopted.’

Naomi Campbell has denied that her daughter is adopted. Naomi revealed the...
Super BowlSuper Bowl
9 mins ago
During the Super Bowl halftime show, Eminem’s daughter cheers for her father

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has arrived in Los Angeles to support her...
Queen
15 mins ago
Who will be distributing the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes? Find Out

This week marks the 14th edition of the Queen's Anniversary Prizes, which...
Meghan Markle
21 mins ago
Meghan Markle revealed Prince Harry’s humiliating nickname in public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have beautiful pet names for each other,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600