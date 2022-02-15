The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film Deep Water. Starring Ben Affleck (Gone Girl) and Ana de Armas.

Deep Water, a cinematic adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel, has been in the works since 2013. But it gained traction in 2019 when de Armas and Affleck were cast as the leads. According to Screenrant, it was planned to premiere in November 2020. But there were a few setbacks due to the coronavirus outbreak. Vic (Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen are married in Deep Water. Directed by Adrian Lyne of Fatal Attraction (de Armas). After falling out of love, they begin to play twisted mind games with terrible consequences for others around them.

The story is co-written by Sam Levinson and Zach Helm. Who now serves in the same role on the tremendously successful HBO series Euphoria. On March 18, Deep Water will premier on Hulu.

The new trailer is only one minute and 18 seconds long. But it conveys the idea of simmering and unpleasant tension between the two protagonists. As well as a sense of suspense that sets the tone for what viewers can expect from the entire film. Melinda interrogates Vic to confirm his love for her. Before declaring that something is wrong with her in the teaser.

Watch the trailer here:

