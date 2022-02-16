Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:47 pm
The terrible vow made by Prince William to his mother Princess Diana's departure had left her in tears

Princess Diana

Just one year before her death in a vehicle accident, Prince William made a tragic vow to his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was just 14 years old at the time, swore to restore his mother’s title of Her Royal Highness, which she had lost during her difficult divorce from Prince Charles.

Diana became HRH The Princess of Wales after marrying Charles in a fairytale wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral in 1981.

But, about a year after she famously remarked in the tell-all BBC Panorama interview that there were “three of us” in her marriage to Charles, in reference to his love for Camilla, the couple split – and Diana bid goodbye to her HRH.

While the Queen was happy for Diana to have her HRH because she was the future King’s mother, Charles reportedly insisted on having them removed.

Diana was only known as Diana, Princess of Wales at the time.

Friends and employees were no longer obligated to bow or curtsy in her presence when she lost her title, but she would now have to curtsy to her former husband, her sons, and other royals.

This resulted in a tragic dialogue between Diana and Prince William, who was 14 at the time.

Diana’s butler and friend Paul Burrell said in his book ‘A Royal Duty’ that William vowed to restore her title.

“Don’t worry Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I become King,” the little prince reportedly told his mother.

Mr Burrell claims the conversation left Diana in tears.

However, William’s promise was sadly left unfulfilled as his mother died in a car crash almost exactly a year to the day of the divorce, on August 31, 1997. Her companion Dodi Fayed also died.

