The vivacious Hira Mani

In a career that now spans a decade and boasts roles in several star dramas, Hira Mani is a force that keeps on going stronger. From hosting to acting, to even fashion, the actress does it all whilst being a full-time mom, constantly elevating the bar on all fronts. And while the actress has often been open about her life and the trajectory that led her to this point, she deep dives into some more details with BOLD.

Her marriage to Salman Saqib aka Mani has been a highlight that garners a lot of attention and criticism, but Hira explains the stance quite aptly and the positive effect that it had on her life: “When Mani came into my life, I started looking at things differently – in a good way.”

Married at the age of 19 whilst her career was just about to enter the realms of big show business, Hira narrates how it was a conscious choice that she always wanted to take: “I wanted to get married, and it worked out because I was marriage material. I would daydream about my wedding day and I got engaged twice. I was happy adorning that shy persona whilst getting all the attention of guests as an engagement bride!”

Delving into her early life, the actress touches on many subjects including her vibrant vivacity and some of her more humorous moments in her pursuit for finding the one: “One of my relatives was well-settled who, back then, had a phone when no one had it. He had sent proposals to three of my cousins and I complained to him about it because he had not sent a proposal to me. He makes fun of me for that until now. “

On the origin story of her and Mani’s relationship, the actress reveals where they first saw each other: “When I entered college, I observed girls who bunked classes and went on dates. I was a poor student but never happened to fail at anything. I would watch television a lot and had considerable exposure to music and TV. Back then, I would avidly watch Mani’s show and was already a fan of his. One day he came to my college with Azfar, and girls literally attacked them like crazy fans. I was observing all of this from the top and I could just see a glimpse of Mani. That was all that I needed. I, too, was a crazy fan from that point onwards. We were destined to meet; Mani and Me. One day I found out that Mani is my friend’s friend and I asked for his friend but she was insecure about me. I went against my nature and stole Mani’s number from her phone. I think it was god’s decision.”

The duo has only brought out the best versions of themselves in each other and their marriage is about to hit its fourteenth year, whereas they have been in many productions together and even have two children! With such a successful run, it’s almost inspiring: “Mani was the boy-next-door at that time. I would lie to my friends that Mani is going to take me shopping and I am going to do a show with him also. It was not only that I fell in love with Mani, but I also started falling in love with nature, colours and everything around me became brighter. I became happier.”

While her love story with Mani has led Hira to receive criticism from the public, especially with statements that proclaim her as Mani’s second wife, the actress has never shied away from the reality and establishes a headstrong stance against all statements that aim to decry her: “I am the only wife of Mani and no one else. People taunted me from my days at school, college and it was a part of my life; people would usually look down upon me but I always had a tiny ego and a broader vision for life. Criticism is a part of life. If I am putting a thing on Instagram or saying anything in a live show, it’s intentional. I speak the truth and everything else that has made me the Hira Mani that I am today.”

Always true to word, the actress has a strong personality and has beliefs that corroborate her resilience: “I believe that you can still achieve goals by being honest, real and true.”

Moving on with the story, Hira touches upon their first show together that brought them even closer: “Yes. He is truly entertaining and an amazing person. He gave me confidence and shared his limelight with me, which is not easy but he helped me grow. Mani coached me and shared his qualities with me. I always looked up to him. As soon as we got married, in a year we were doing a show together. People also saw me grow as a person, actress and host. After that, another window of my life opened and here I am.”

Talking about family, career and how she manages to cope with it all, the actress shed some light on the matter and also shared a tumultuous incident that took quite the toll on her: “I had given 9 to 10 years to the industry and made my name but the struggle has always been there. I was twenty years old when my first child was born, and twenty-three when another blessing came into my life. I had to take care of my children and also look at my career. There was this one time when I used to take my children to sets with me, right when I started my morning show. I put him to sleep and when I came back, my two-month-old child was crying in his sleep and I noticed 4 fingerprints on his cheek and I cried a lot. Someone had hurt my child when I wasn’t there and it took a toll on me. I kept thinking who could do this to such a small baby?”

She reveals how her partner stepped up his duties as a father and encouraged her to keep at her career as well: “Mani supported me and he asked me to continue the show and he would take care of the boys. Then, I regulated both of these lives I live and found a balance. When it comes to my career, I am not very friendly with my co-actors but I am frank with my kind of people who are down to earth and have no problem sitting on the floor, eating biryani every day.”

For most of her career, the actress has received many criticisms from time to time, despite taking on so many creative avenues including acting, singing, dancing, and modelling. Hira revealed her thoughts of consistently being in the realms of aspersions: “I have made my name in a very short time. People loved me so much that I have become a public choice and the industry is helpless because people want to see me. People outside the industry love me a lot; random aunties would hug me and this is their love.”

When asked if she would change anything from her past, the actress answered with a wise retort: “One should breathe in the past, it keeps a person alive. If you kill your past and start living in the present, then you have killed your soul.”

In her role as a working woman in the cutthroat industry of entertainment, she discusses her inspirations: “Mahira Khan is a legend for me who appreciates everyone’s good work. She is a phenomenal actress and a great person. Her personality reflects her inner purity and I am always star struck. I have made many friends on the way and Affan Waheed, Danish Nawaz, Ali Hassan and ANoushey Abbasi, Farah Shah, Shahid, Junaid Khan, Nida Pasha are like my family.”

On a similar note, the actress also reveals her perspective on feminism: “I am sorry, but I really don’t understand this term, and now I don’t want to understand these terms. These are the names of people’s attitudes and behaviours. All genders should be given equal rights and if that is served then there is no point propagating all of this. Every relation has its right. I strive to support women through my work. I just live in the moment so I say things right there at that moment. I have never come across any bad man let it be on my set, family and even my husband’s friends. And even my sons. They are not big enough but they manage. No one is born evil, they become evil.”

Hira Mani continues to grow as an actor and her career has seen many peaks and very few valleys. She speaks on her fairly recent exploration into concerts and singing: “I went twice to some people and asked them to record my songs, they insulted me a lot and I came back. Then I asked my father to record a naat for me, he took me to a studio and made it. That day, I saw pride and happiness in my father’s eyes, and today I see the same pride in Mani’s eyes. I have become a wife, mother, actress, and now a singer soon I will do a film also. This is what life is. I am TV-friendly and it shows my good angles thus people love me. My father would play all musical instruments and I think I inherited that from him. My new song is coming on February 19th. There are many concerts planned and I have shows lined up in March in the USA.”