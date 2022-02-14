They didn’t like her: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence on Camilla’s death

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence on Camilla taking on the Queen Consort title in the future reveals their actual sentiments for her.

According to royal expert and journalist Tom Bower of The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not extend their well wishes or send any congratulations messages to the Duchess of Cornwall, revealing that the couple “never truly liked her.”

He wrote: “Several sources have claimed that Harry has always despised Camilla and blamed her for destroying his parents’ marriage.

“Perhaps Meghan’s deafening silence is her way of declaring war.

“Perhaps Meghan’s deafening silence is her way of declaring war.

“It is widely assumed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are mutual.”

For the uninitiated, the Queen declared her intention for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort in a statement on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

The statement ran as follows: “When my son Charles becomes King, I know you will support him and his wife Camilla in the same way you have supported me.

“And it is my honest hope that when that time comes, Camilla will be acknowledged as Queen Consort while continuing her own dedicated devotion.”