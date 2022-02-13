Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:45 pm
This family member bears a striking similarity to Kylie Jenner’s newborn kid

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are a loving couple who are expecting their second child together.

According to a source close to the couple, both the cosmetics entrepreneur and the rapper are’soaking’ in delight as they finish their first week with their baby boy.

“Kylie and Travis are enjoying their first week with their new baby boy,” an insider told E! News. “He’s in good shape and looks a lot like Travis right now.”

According to the insider, “Kylie is doing fantastically well. She is overjoyed that her kid is healthy. She’s soaking up all of their first moments together and is overjoyed he’s here.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son Wolf Webster on February 2nd of this year. Stormi, the couple’s four-year-old daughter, is also their child.

“Travis and Kylie adore seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could,” the insider claimed of Stormi.

