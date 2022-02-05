Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 11:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Throwback: Alizeh Shah offered ‘item song’ after her smoking video went viral

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 11:04 pm
Alizeh Shah

TOP 5 Dance Videos of Alizeh Shah in 2021

Throwback when Popular actoress Alizeh Shah continues to be a visible target of the moral brigade and endless trolling despite the 21-year-old star calm demeanour of brushing the mean comments under the rug.

The Ehd e Wafa star created a furore on the internet recently after her smoking video went viral on social media.

“Do you know I was with my family in that car? If my family does not have any issues, who are these nameless, faceless people on social media who decide to judge me?”

Moreover, the Ehd e Wafa star made a shocking revelation that she was also offered an item number after the video went viral.

Alizeh Shah

The Ehd e Wafa actress revealed her new appearance, which included a purple highlight and a lovely new haircut. Shah looks gorgeous in her new outfit by Wearing a white low-neck top with denim jeans.

Have a Look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Read More

9 hours ago
Baby Amal Muneeb surely knows how to hog limelight

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are parents to a beautiful...
11 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth will be celebrating Platinum Jubilee in June

On February 6, Britain will be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen...
12 hours ago
Ayesha Omar admires emerging local talent in Pakistan

Actress Ayesha Omar is one of the most humble artists Pakistan showbiz...
13 hours ago
Here's what Anand Ahuja feels for Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared what her husband...
14 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta fails to excite the viewers

Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta got released on Netflix yesterday and the...
22 hours ago
Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after daughter North TikTok video

Kanye West has hit back Kim Kardashian after high daughter North TikTok...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points Table 2022
7 mins ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar: Check the updated...
Samsung Galaxy A10
23 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan After Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy A10 : This is the era of...
Samsung Galaxy A21s
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy A21s : This is the era of...
Oppo Reno 7 5g
2 hours ago
Oppo Reno 7 5g Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5g Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo Reno...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600