Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on the Dilbar song set the internet on fire

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catches the eye of netizens and it gets viral. She has 3.9M following on her Instagram account.

Adorning a beautiful ivory gown, Alizeh Shah and legendary singer Shazia Manzoor showcased killer dance moves and unmatchable energy whilst setting the ramp on fire.

Her fashion and outfit choices have recently been questioned by the public. Her outfit choice at the Hum Style Awards attracted a lot of criticism from the internet. Even Her colleagues in the industry even questioned her choice of clothing.