Throwback: Hira Mani’s amazing dance performances video goes viral

The sensation of the drama industry has time and always proved that she is always the one to set new distinctive trends. From her acting to her fashion, we are in love with her.

Throwback when Hira pens a cute caption with the dance video while dancing and swaying to the fast sounds with a bunch of dancers looking at her.

Hira Mani is the ultimate champion in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost beauty.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray pass Tum Ho.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to her Instagram handle as she posted the fabulous dance video where she grooves smoothly.

“Hira mani App ka favorite gana konsa tha do bol ya mere pass tum hou “, the Do Bol star captioned.

The Kashf star loves to keep things transparent and is absolutely a trendsetter as she doesn’t shy away from revealing her favorite song amongst her dramas.

On the work front, Hira is being extremely praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.