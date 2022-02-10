Throwback: Jacqueline Fernandez RESPONDS after her picture with Sukesh goes viral

Throwback When an intimate photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was published, she was thrust into the spotlight this morning. The photo, which showed the two having a romantic moment, has been gaining a lot of attention because it revealed a lot about Jacqueline and Sukesh’s relationship.

Sukesh was arrested and were the main suspect in a $200 million money laundering investigation. Jacqueline has, in fact, been questioned as part of the investigation. The actress from Bhoot Police has published a statement in response to the photo’s popularity on social media.

“This nation and its people have always given me immense affection and respect,” Jacqueline posted on social media. This includes my media friends, from whom I have learned a great deal. I’m now going through a difficult time, but I’m confident that my friends and followers will support me. With this trust in mind, I’d want to ask my media friends not to disseminate photographs of nature that invade my private and personal space. You wouldn’t do this to your own family, and I’m sure you wouldn’t do it to me. I’m hoping that justice and common sense win out. “Thank you very much.”

Have a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s post: