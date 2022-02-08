Flashback Friday: Hareem Shah takes internet by storm with her swimming Videos

Throwback when Pakistan’s famous TikToker and model Hareem Shah, swimming video went viral on the internet.

Hareem Shah was in Turkey on a vacation. She had shared a video of herself while swimming on her Instagram account.

In the video, Hareem can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt. Earlier, Hareem had taken to Instagram to declare her triumph over the female TikTok star of the year award.

Have a look: