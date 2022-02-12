Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral
Throwback when Pakistan’s famous Model and Tiktoker Hareem Shah, swimming video went viral on the internet.
Hareem Shah was in Turkey on a vacation. She had shared a video of herself while swimming on her Instagram account.
In the viral video, Hareem can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt. Earlier, Hareem had taken to Instagram to declare her triumph over the female TikTok star of the year award.
Have a look:
Earlier, Hareem also shared multiple videos while shopping in Turkey.
