Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 10:20 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 10:20 pm
Hareem Shah

Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral, watch

Throwback when Pakistan’s famous Model and Tiktoker Hareem Shah, swimming video went viral on the internet.

Hareem Shah was in Turkey on a vacation. She had shared a video of herself while swimming on her Instagram account.

In the viral video, Hareem can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt. Earlier, Hareem had taken to Instagram to declare her triumph over the female TikTok star of the year award.

Also checkThrowback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Have a look:

In the viral video, Hareem Shah can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee-shirt.

Earlier, Hareem also shared multiple videos while shopping in Turkey.

Read More

2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian was mocked for a "photoshop blunder" in a recent photo

Kim Kardashian's recent snapshot has drawn the ire of eagle-eyed followers. The...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a beautiful Pakistani TV Actress. Her performance as Palwasha...
2 hours ago
Prince Charles' affectionate nickname for Camilla is in Urdu

While Prince Charles may give his wife Camilla some cute pet names,...
2 hours ago
Experts believe Meghan Markle has a potential to 'repair' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker's lead.

According to a royal specialist, Meghan Markle might take a lead from...
3 hours ago
Lilibet Markle, Meghan Markle's daughter, has already met Prince Harry.

While royal observers await the Queen's first meeting with her namesake great-granddaughter...
3 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth will return to work next Monday, despite health concerns

The British Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to return to work next...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
3 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is guarding her ‘crown’ as Kanye West’s dispute grows.

Kim Kardashian provides her fans Friday motivation by sharing an inspiring phrase...
Prince William
2 hours ago
Diana’s gift for Prince William’s 13th birthday left him Surprised

When she offered her son Prince William a risqué surprise for his...
Camilla
2 hours ago
What is Camilla’s Pet Name? Prince Charles Loves it

While Prince Charles may give his wife Camilla some cute pet names,...
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian was mocked for a “photoshop blunder” in a recent photo

Kim Kardashian's recent snapshot has drawn the ire of eagle-eyed followers. The...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600