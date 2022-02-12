Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:57 pm
Tiger and Tara Sutaria’s Heropanti 2 to release on Eid, new poster is out!

Heropanti 2

Heropanti 2 poster is out now

Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan and starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced film is already in its last stages of production, and Khan has begun work on the editing as well. According to reports, the actor will begin filming for a large-scale song in a Mumbai studio today, with another set to begin next week.

“We have five beautiful songs which are composed by AR Rahman, written by lyricist Mehboob Bhai, and I am choreographing them. While we have already shot three of them, the rest two will be filmed in Mumbai. One is a mesmerizing Qawwali number, which Rahman has come up with again after Kun Faya Kun (from Rockstar). We have started shooting for this from today keeping all the Covid-19 protocols in mind.” Said Ahmed.

Here is the new poster for the movie Heropanti 2!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

