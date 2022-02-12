Tiger and Tara Sutaria’s Heropanti 2 to release on Eid, new poster is out!

Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan and starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced film is already in its last stages of production, and Khan has begun work on the editing as well. According to reports, the actor will begin filming for a large-scale song in a Mumbai studio today, with another set to begin next week.

“We have five beautiful songs which are composed by AR Rahman, written by lyricist Mehboob Bhai, and I am choreographing them. While we have already shot three of them, the rest two will be filmed in Mumbai. One is a mesmerizing Qawwali number, which Rahman has come up with again after Kun Faya Kun (from Rockstar). We have started shooting for this from today keeping all the Covid-19 protocols in mind.” Said Ahmed.

Here is the new poster for the movie Heropanti 2!